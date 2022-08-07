TD Securities Trims Onex (TSE:ONEX) Target Price to C$100.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ONEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Onex from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Onex Price Performance

Shares of TSE ONEX opened at C$67.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.42. Onex has a twelve month low of C$61.99 and a twelve month high of C$101.61.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

