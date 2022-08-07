Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 198,101 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Corteva worth $27,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 884,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Corteva Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.90 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.