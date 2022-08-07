Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $41,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $5,453,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $494.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $466.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.80.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $15,446,932. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.