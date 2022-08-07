Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $29.96 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $29,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,619,000 after acquiring an additional 311,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,606,000 after acquiring an additional 361,369 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,673,000 after acquiring an additional 298,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,118,000 after acquiring an additional 97,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

AJG opened at $178.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.19 and a 200 day moving average of $163.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

