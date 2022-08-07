Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $33.48 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,567 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.23.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $240.32 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.55 and its 200-day moving average is $249.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

