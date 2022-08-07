Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cigna were worth $38,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $281.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $284.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.69.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.79.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

