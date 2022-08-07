Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $30,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in International Business Machines by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 14,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $132.48 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

