Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 534,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 61,560 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $118,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

Shares of V opened at $215.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $242.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

