Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 120,054 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,054 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.28% of Robert Half International worth $35,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 9.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CL King cut their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robert Half International Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RHI opened at $78.86 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.