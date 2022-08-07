Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 34,926 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,926 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $29,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.30.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 409,806 shares of company stock worth $64,821,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $186.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

