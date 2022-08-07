Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 908 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $31,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GD opened at $228.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.89 and its 200 day moving average is $226.21. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.