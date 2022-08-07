TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect TELUS to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.9%.

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. TELUS has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $475,379,000 after purchasing an additional 755,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,490,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,248,000 after acquiring an additional 385,766 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 156.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 291,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 68.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 262,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 705.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 272,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 239,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TU. Barclays downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

