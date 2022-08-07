Tendies (TEND) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Tendies (TEND) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $14,995.53 and $21.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tendies has traded 51.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,230.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004331 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00132620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00034351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00066187 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev.

Buying and Selling Tendies

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.