TenUp (TUP) Price Tops $0.0846 on Top Exchanges

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $85,038.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003816 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00158337 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008895 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- BitRewards (BIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
TenUp Profile
TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TenUp
