Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. 2,309,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. Teradata has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.40.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.