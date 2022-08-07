Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Position Boosted by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for about 3.3% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

