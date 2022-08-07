Ternoa Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and $320,251.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00619971 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014292 BTC.
About Ternoa
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ternoa Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Ternoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternoa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.