Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Sells 63,893 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 777,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,893 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 3.1% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $128,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 54,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $177.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.64.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. UBS Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

