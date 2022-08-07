Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Sells 78,259 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78,259 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.2% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $88,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $357.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.55.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

