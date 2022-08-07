Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Sells 969,053 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 969,053 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.5% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $103,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $89.77 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

