Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Takes $26.75 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 202,986 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,754,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

