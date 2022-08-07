Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $859.50.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $61.39 on Friday, hitting $864.51. 37,724,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,954,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $743.67 and a 200 day moving average of $841.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $902.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

