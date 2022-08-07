Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $859.50.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $61.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $864.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,724,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,954,900. The company has a market cap of $902.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $743.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $841.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.