Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.4% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tesla were worth $57,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $930.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

Shares of TSLA opened at $864.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $841.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

