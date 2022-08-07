Tether Price Down 0% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $66.48 billion and approximately $31.90 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 131.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00632076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00037190 BTC.

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 69,158,976,389 coins and its circulating supply is 66,476,525,454 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

