Tether Price Down 0% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $66.48 billion and approximately $31.90 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 131.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00632076 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015276 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00037190 BTC.
Tether Coin Profile
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 69,158,976,389 coins and its circulating supply is 66,476,525,454 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Tether Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
