Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Lifted by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $184.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

