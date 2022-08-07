TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TGTX stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.28.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,442,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 900,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 264,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 217,336 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 49,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

