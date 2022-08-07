Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $114.99

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.99 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 101.11 ($1.24). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.25), with a volume of 131,583 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tharisa from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Tharisa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £305.61 million and a P/E ratio of 255.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.82.

Tharisa Cuts Dividend

Tharisa Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.39 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

