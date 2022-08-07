Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $114.99

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.99 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 101.11 ($1.24). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.25), with a volume of 131,583 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tharisa from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Tharisa Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £305.61 million and a P/E ratio of 255.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.82.
Tharisa Cuts Dividend
Tharisa Company Profile
Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.
