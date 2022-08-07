The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15. The company has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.