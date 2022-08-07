The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average of $166.45. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

