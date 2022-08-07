The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $330,922.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,110,307 shares of company stock worth $81,621,609. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 141.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $159,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $200,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

