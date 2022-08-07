The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €66.40 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($68.45) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($71.13) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.92) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Hugo Boss stock opened at €58.08 ($59.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($61.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.29.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

