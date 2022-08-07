The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target to $9.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $283.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran bought 20,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $151,905.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Terrie Curran bought 20,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $151,905.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi bought 20,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 785,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock worth $415,105. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $79,311,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,450,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 382,818 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,717,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 383,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 158,629 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,880,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

