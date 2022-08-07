The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.58 on Friday. Honest has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

Insider Activity

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica Warren sold 34,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $121,730.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 620,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,984.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $51,585.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,319.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 34,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $121,730.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 620,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,984.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,529 shares of company stock valued at $228,125. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Honest by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter valued at $10,625,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.