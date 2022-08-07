The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,594 shares of company stock valued at $13,299,438. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.