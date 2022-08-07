The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $106,169,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after acquiring an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $167.04. 1,556,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.81 and a 200 day moving average of $177.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

