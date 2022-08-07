The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 720 ($8.82) target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.23) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.01) to GBX 700 ($8.58) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 715 ($8.76).
The Sage Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 733.20 ($8.98) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 660.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 685.82. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,618.57.
About The Sage Group
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.
