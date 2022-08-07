The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,083,910 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $77.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

