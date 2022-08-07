The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 114.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

