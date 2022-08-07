THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $675,568.57 and $184,976.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000146 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000250 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.