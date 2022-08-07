Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of TBPH opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBPH. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Theravance Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 648,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 632,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 192,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 81,322 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.