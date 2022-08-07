Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.
Shares of TBPH opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $14.28.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TBPH. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
