Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on September 15th

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 117.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 199.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $503,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.