ThreeFold (TFT) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

ThreeFold (TFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $26,987.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io.

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

ThreeFold Coin Trading

