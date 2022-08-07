Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 566.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,835,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,507 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Toast by 356.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 264,202 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 960,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after buying an additional 371,923 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,524,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,812,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,602,196 shares of company stock worth $210,031,428 over the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $16.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

