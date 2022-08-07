Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Reaches $29.91 on Top Exchanges

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 19% against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $32.90 million and $18.25 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $29.91 or 0.00128953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

