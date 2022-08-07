TotemFi (TOTM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,193.00

TotemFi (TOTM) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $249,391.35 and approximately $17,193.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00619597 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014316 BTC.
TotemFi Coin Profile
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
Buying and Selling TotemFi
