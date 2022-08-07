Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-$1.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.38 billion-$266.38 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

NYSE TM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.31. The stock had a trading volume of 233,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.16 and its 200 day moving average is $170.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $152.14 and a twelve month high of $213.74.

Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 78.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.