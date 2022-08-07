Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-$1.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.38 billion-$266.38 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.31. 233,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,441. The company has a market cap of $219.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $152.14 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.16 and a 200-day moving average of $170.48.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 78.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

