TPI Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 2.7% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $20,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,792,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,424,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AON by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AON by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $287.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.72. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

