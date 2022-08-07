TPI Fund Managers Ltd Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for 1.5% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.15% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $7,873,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 99,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of WH opened at $67.87 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

